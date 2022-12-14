December 14, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

SVCC hosting annual Chocolate Rendezvous Feb. 11

By Shaw Local News Network
Graphic illustrates student involvement in the Impact program from the Class of 2026, the first that is eligible to participate in the earned tuition program at Sauk Valley Community College.

Graphic illustrates student involvement in the Impact program from the Class of 2026, the first that is eligible to participate in the earned tuition program at Sauk Valley Community College. (Sauk Valley College Foundation)

DIXON- Sauk Valley Community College will host its annual Chocolate Rendezvous from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the SVCC Campus, 173 Illinois Route 2.

The college’s Impact Program of earned tuition credit for high school student volunteerism is the designated beneficiary.

The “red tie” event includes more than 100 chocolates and desserts, liquor and wine tastings, gourmet appetizers, and three forms of live entertainment.

Tickets are $95 per person and include three top-shelf beverages, a complimentary shuttle service to the Dillon Mall entrance, and a viewing of a fireworks show.

VIP tickets are $150 per person and include early event access at 5 p.m., specialty cocktails, a private buffet and bar, premier parking, seating, and viewing, and a complimentary small gift bottle of liquor from Kennay Farms Distilling.

For more information, visit svcc.edu/chocolate or call 815-835-6329.

