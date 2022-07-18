Registration is on for seminars on Sauk’s free tuition program

DIXON – Virtual informational seminars on the Sauk Valley Community College Impact Program will be offered at 5 p.m. Aug. 8 and noon Aug. 10.

Under the program, Sauk students can earn tuition and fees for up to 3 years in exchange for community service.

The seminars will explain what the requirements are and how the community can get involved.

Registration is required. Email Impact@svcc.edu to register or for more information on the seminar.

Go to svcc.edu/impact for more information on the program.