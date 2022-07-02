BEST Inc. provides info on tuition assistance at Sauk Valley Community College

DIXON – Career advisers from BEST Inc. provided Sauk Valley Community College staff and students in health care fields with information during orientation meetings in June on how the not-for-profit can provide up to $13,000 in tuition, books and fees to eligible students.

BEST Inc. administers federally funded programs such as the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act in Bureau, Carroll, Jo Daviess, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle, Putnam and Whiteside counties. Information on its assistance programs can be found at www.best-inc.org or by call BEST Inc. at 815-625-9648 or TTY at 1-800-526-0844.

BEST Inc. said employment in health care occupations is projected to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, adding about 2.6 million new jobs, which is more than any other occupational group.