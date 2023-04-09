McHenry County felony report for week of March 26, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of March 26 through April 1, 2023. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.
Cary
Joshua S. Krouskoupf, 25, of the 2200 block of North Rand Road, Palatine, was charged Friday, March 31, with two counts of criminal damage to property.
Crystal Lake
Matthew A. Chandler, 42, of the 600 block of La Salle, was charged Tuesday, March 28, with attempted criminal sexual assault, unlawful restraint and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
Steve Napholz, 26, of the 1400 block of Blue Heron Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, March 30, with possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana.
Jeremy D. Weise, 41, of the 1600 block of Greenwood Avenue, Hanover Park, was charged Thursday, March 30, with possession of cocaine and possession of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana.
Scott A. Weissert, 60, of the 400 block of Santa Barbara Road, Lakemoor, was charged Friday, March 31, with residential burglary.
Victor A. Diaz, 21, of the 1300 block of Mulberry Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Friday, March 31, with theft, burglary to a vehicle and possession of burglary tools.
Lucazie S. Sacco, 18, of the 300 block of Circle Drive, Algonquin, was charged Friday, March 31, with theft, burglary to a vehicle and possession of burglary tools.
Tiffany F. Best, 53, of the 500 block of East Grant Highway, Marengo, was charged Saturday, April 1, with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two previous DUI violations, aggravated driving under the influence with a revoked license, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a revoked license.
Fox River Grove
Aven M. Strobel, 20, of the 2900 block of North Magellan Drive, McHenry, was charged Wednesday, March 29, with possession of cocaine, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle and two counts of improper lane use.
Leroy Osborne, 36, of La Porte, Indiana, was charged Wednesday, March 29, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Makena C. Smith, 24, of the zero to 100 block of Silver Tree Circle, Cary, was charged Thursday, March 30, with possession of cocaine.
Huntley
Nolan S. Billy, 20, of the 11700 block of Pine Way, Huntley, was charged Sunday, March 26, with possession of a fraudulent driver’s license.
Kobe L. Anthony, 23, of the zero to 100 block of Sonora Drive, Montgomery, was charged Tuesday, March 28, with criminal sexual assault.
Island Lake
Leonel Pena, 25, of the 400 block of West Park Avenue, Libertyville, was charged Wednesday, March 29, with residential burglary.
Johnsburg
Thomas T. Glenn, 31, of the 5000 block of Haverhill Street, Detroit, was charged Monday, March 27, with retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
Lake in the Hills
Eder Amaro-Reyes, 31, of the 200 block of Sioux Avenue, Carpentersville, was charged Tuesday, March 28, with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13, aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child younger than 13, sexual exploitation of a child younger than 13 and grooming.
Lakewood
Victor A. Diaz, 21, of the 1300 block of Mulberry Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Friday, March 31, with attempted residential burglary, criminal trespass and possession of burglary tools.
Lucazie S. Sacco, 18, of the 300 block of Circle Drive, Algonquin, was charged Friday, March 31, with attempted residential burglary, criminal trespass and possession of burglary tools.
Marengo
Ryan I. Giner, 38, of the 300 block of Tioga Trail, Marengo, was charged Tuesday, March 28, with criminal abuse or neglect of an elderly person by caregiver and disorderly conduct.
McHenry
Jasmine Barrera, 28, of the 1000 block of Tamarack Lane, Libertyville, was charged Thursday, March 30, with retail theft with a previous conviction.
Nicholas C. Lopardo, 25, of the 37500 block of North Alpine Lane, Lake Villa, was charged Friday, March 31, with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied building, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm as a felon.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Philip J. Dawson, 36, of the 4800 block of Daniel Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Tuesday, March 28, with possession of and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine and 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, as well as resisting a police officer.
Jennifer A. Tripoli, 44, of the 12700 block of Vestas Place, Belvidere, was charged Tuesday, March 28, with theft of $500 to $10,000, forgery, and theft with a previous conviction.
Jon D. Krumpen, 46, of the 1200 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, Wisconsin, was charged Wednesday, March 29, with two counts of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of unlawful restraint and two counts of domestic battery.
Carson J. Maxwell, 24, of the 1600 block of West Chrysler Drive, Belvidere, was charged Wednesday, March 29, with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and criminal damage to property.
Miguel A. Gomez-Lagunes, 29, of the 3000 block of Hiline Avenue, McHenry, was charged Wednesday, March 29, with failing to register his employment, new cellphone number and new vehicle as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
Christopher J. Balaban, 43, of the 3200 block of Karen Court, Joliet, was charged Thursday, March 30, with possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams each of cocaine and fentanyl, possession of cocaine and fentanyl in the McHenry County Jail, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of less than 200 grams of fentanyl.
Victor A. Diaz, 21, of the 1300 block of Mulberry Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Friday, March 31, with attempted burglary of a vehicle.
Lucazie S. Sacco, 18, of the 300 block of Circle Drive, Algonquin, was charged Friday, March 31, with attempted burglary of a vehicle.
David S. Kaminski, 40, of the 200 block of Lakewood Drive, Antioch, was charged Friday, March 31, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kaminski also was charged Friday, March 31, with escaping from a police officer and resisting a police officer.
Woodstock
Sean J. Gonzalez, 20, of the 100 block of North Ronda Road, McHenry, was charged Sunday, March 26, with possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, and parking at a closed park.
Dustin J. Hammond, 29, of the 600 block of Leah Lane, Woodstock, was charged Thursday, March 30, with obstructing justice and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Kyle A. Gehrke, 28, of the 11200 block of Route 20, Garden Prairie, was charged Friday, March 31, with two counts of failing to register a change of address as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.