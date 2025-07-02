Authorities say man threatened to kill Barrington Hills police in YouTube video

A warrant has been issued for a Barrington Hills man accused of making a Youtube video threatening to kill police officers, including one in particular, court records show.

Joel A. Koskinen, 35, is charged with threatening a public official, a Class 3 felony, and electronic harassment involving an obscene message or threat to kill, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County court.

Koskinen is accused of posting a video “containing a threat to shoot [the officer] in the head, and the threat was made because of the hostility of the defendant toward” the officer, the complaint states. In the video he also allegedly said, “I will now kill every cop in Barrington Hills Police Department,” the complaint said.