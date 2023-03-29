Woman accused of stealing between $500 and $10,000 from Harvard packaging company

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a woman accused of altering documents and stealing money from a Harvard packaging corporation, McHenry County court records show.

Jennifer A. Tripoli, 44, of the 12000 block of Vestas Place in Belvidere, was charged with theft of $500 to $10,000 and forgery, each a Class 3 felony, as well as theft with prior conviction, according to the criminal complaint.

The more serious Class 3 felonies carry a sentencing range of two to five years in prison with a potential extended term of five to 10 years should Tripoli be found eligible for the extended sentence. The charges also are probational.

Tripoli is accused of stealing between $500 and $10,000 from the Catty Corporation in Harvard between Oct. 24 and Dec. 29 and modifying the company’s payroll system without authorization to increase her wages during that time, according to the complaint.

A request for comment from the company, which provides “flexible packaging” for food, dairy, confectionery, pharmaceutical and specialty markets, was declined.

Tripoli was convicted of forgery in 2009 resulting from a 2006 case in Winnebago County, according to court documents.

Tripoli was charged in the 2006 case with three counts of forgery and one count of misusing a credit card with the intent to defraud the issuer, according to the indictment.

She was accused of using three checks – one for $164.37, another for $600 and the last for $250 – belonging to another and using another’s credit card to obtain clothing and other items from Gordmans, according to the indictment. She pleaded guilty in 2009 to one of the forgery counts, court records show.