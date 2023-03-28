Crystal Lake man accused of possessing meth, cocaine, resisting arrest

A 36-year-old Crystal Lake man was charged Tuesday with possessing methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as resisting arrest, McHenry County court records show.

Philip J. Dawson, of the 4800 block of Daniel Drive, was also charged with possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, a Class X felony, as well as possession of the methamphetamine and possession of and possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, according to the complaint.

If convicted on the most serious Class X charge, he could face up to 30 years in prison.

He also is charged with a criminal misdemeanor of resisting officers who were attempting to arrest him.

About 3:45 p.m. Thursday Dawson “actively resisted lawful” arrest by police officers by “repeatedly pulling away and refusing to put his hands behind his back” after being told there was a warrant out for his arrest and he was under arrest, according to the complaint.

Dawson is due in court April 4 for bond and preliminary hearings. He is being held in the McHenry County jail on $215,000 bond and must post 10% to be released, according to the jail log.

An attempt to reach his attorney Tuesday was not successful.