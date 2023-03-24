Lakemoor man, on parole, charged with four residential burglaries targeting jewelry

A 60-year-old Lakemoor man, currently on parole for a Cook County residential burglary conviction, is charged with burglarizing four homes outside Crystal Lake and Woodstock, Illinois Department of Corrections and McHenry County court records show.

Scott A. Weissert was charged Tuesday with four counts of residential burglary, resisting a police officer and possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, according to the criminal complaints.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office was notified March 16 of a burglary outside Woodstock, in which “multiple items of valuable jewelry” were taken, the agency said in a news release.

Three additional burglaries were reported four days later on March 20 at residences outside Woodstock and Crystal Lake, according to the release.

During these incidents, entry was gained through unsecured doors or by physical damage. Each incident occurring in broad daylight, with the offender targeting high-value jewelry. — McHenry County Sheriff’s Office

Weissert was arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division with assistance from the Woodstock Police Department, according to the release. The investigation remains ongoing.

Weissert is on parole for a 2017 Cook County case in which he was convicted of residential burglary, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was paroled Oct. 14 and was set to serve three years of supervised released.

His bond was set at $200,000 for the residential burglaries, of which he would need to post 10% to be released. He remained in the McHenry County Jail as of Friday afternoon.