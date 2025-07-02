GOP Sen. Syverson wants to target ‘sanctuary policies’ in 5th term bid for Illinois 35th District

State Sen. Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley, speaks at a news conference in this Shaw Local file photo on May 4, 2023, at the Illinois State Capitol. Syverson announced on July 1, 2025, that he is seeking a fifth term in office. (Jerry Nowicki)

State Sen. Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley, said this week he’ll seek a fifth term in the 35th District, and if reelected would fight against Democrat-led immigration policies including sanctuary cities and laws that prevent police from assisting federal immigration agents.

The Republican primary is on March 17, 2026, ahead of the General Election on Nov. 3, 2026. Syverson’s district represents portions of DeKalb, Kane, McHenry, Winnebago and Boone counties.

In his July 1 campaign announcement, Syverson laid out a platform focused on fighting what he called Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker’s “radical agenda” and criticizing the state’s sanctuary policies, which often include laws meant to offer protections for immigrants.

But Syverson said he believes such laws are harmful to Illinoisans.

“Pritzker’s runaway spending, tax hikes and sanctuary state policies are punishing middle-class families while rewarding illegal immigrants and political insiders,” Syverson said in his campaign announcement. “I’m running again because someone has to stand up and say enough is enough.”

Syverson’s term ends on Jan. 13, 2027. He has held senatorial office since 1993.

The Republican senator said he’s spent past terms pushing against legislation that prevents police from working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. The 2017 Illinois TRUST Act prohibits local law enforcement agencies from assisting in federal immigration action or asking about a person’s immigration status.

If reelected, Syverson said he also would push against taxpayer-funded government assistance for migrants and undocumented people, according to his campaign announcement. He said he’d also work to improve the job climate, protect property owners and be fiscally responsible.

“JB Pritzker and the Democrats are prioritizing non-citizens over law-abiding taxpayers,” Syverson said. “That’s not leadership. That’s betrayal.”

Syverson named 16th District U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, as a supporter of his campaign in the release.

He lives in Boone County with his wife, Lori. Together the Syversons share four children, two grandchildren and two dogs. Syverson also is senior partner of the financial advisor firm SRA and is the Boone County GOP Chairman.