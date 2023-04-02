2 men accused of attempting to burglarize vehicle in Crystal Lake

Police arrested two men just after 5:30 a.m. Friday after they allegedly attempted to burglarize a vehicle in Crystal Lake, McHenry County court records show.

Victor A. Diaz, 21, of the 1300 block of Mulberry Lane in Crystal Lake, and Lucazie S. Sacco, 18, of the 300 block of Circle Drive in Algonquin, are each charged with attempted burglary, a Class 2 felony, according to the criminal complaints filed by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

They also face attempted burglary, criminal trespass and possession of burglary tools in complaints filed by the Lakewood Police Department and theft of stolen property, burglary and possession of burglary tools to steal a vehicle in a Crystal Lake Police Department complaint.

The men “knowingly and without authority entered” a blue 2004 Dodge Caravan “with the intent to commit ... a theft” at a residence in the zero to 100 block of Pauline Avenue, according to the complaint.

Prior to the arrest in Crystal Lake, Lakewood Police Chief Mike Roth said officers there responded at 3:43 a.m. to an attempted residential burglary in the 7000 block of Longmoor Drive.

Roth said this is the fourth such residential burglary since late January in Lakewood.

The subjects, thought by police to be Diaz and Sacco, then fled into McHenry County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction, Roth said.

While Lakewood police and sheriff’s deputies worked together, Diaz and Sacco were later apprehended and taken to the McHenry County Jail, Roth said.

Roth said this attempted burglary is not connected to two burglaries in early March in Lakewood, which he suspected had ties to “South American Theft Groups” operating across the U.S.

An attempted burglary on Jan. 30 on Turnberry Trail was not thought to be tied to the same group, Roth told a crowd of about 150 concerned residents at a March 14 meeting, warning those who live on parks and golf courses to be vigilant.