McHenry County felony report for week of March 19, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of March 19 through March 25, 2023. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.
Algonquin
Austin A. Gehrke, 30, of the 4200 block of Parkway Avenue, McHenry, was charged Monday, March 20, with obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol by the driver, driving without a valid license, stopping or parking on a roadway and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Juan Castillo, 35, of the 4000 block of Berkshire Court, Carpentersville, was charged Monday, March 20, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
John O. Hancock, 39, of the 8800 block of South Blackstone Avenue, Chicago, was charged Wednesday, March 22, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Leon D. Jordan, 35, of the 10100 block of South Torrence Avenue, Chicago, was charged Thursday, March 23, with forgery, retail theft of property worth more than $300 and possession of a fictitious driver’s license.
Corey Shelton, 49, of the 1200 block of South 13th Avenue, Maywood, was charged Thursday, March 23, with forgery, retail theft of property worth more than $300 and possession of a fictitious driver’s license.
Crystal Lake
Robert M. Ganske, 39, of the 1000 block of Barlina Road, Crystal Lake, was charged Sunday, March 19, with aggravated driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with three previous DUI violations, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with a passenger younger than 16, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, aggravated driving under the influence with a revoked license, obstructing justice, driving with a revoked license, two counts of endangering the life or health of a child, and operating a vehicle without an ignition lock device as required.
Kara L. Stickles, 30, was charged Friday, March 24, with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a fraudulent driver’s license, criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and failing to give information to owner after striking property.
Scott A. Weissert, 60, of the 400 block of Santa Barbara Road, Lakemoor, was charged Friday, March 24, with residential burglary.
Matthew J. Marchbanks, 36, of the 8500 block of Voce Court, Cary, was charged Monday, March 20, with possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana in a vehicle by the passenger.
Steven A. Brozek, 33, of the 1200 block of Eric Lane, Lake Zurich, was charged Friday, March 24, with possession of less than 15 grams of diazepam.
Megan L. Wingstrom, 32, of the 2100 block of Graue Mill Court, McHenry, was charged Friday, March 24, with four counts of forgery, unlawful acquisition of a controlled substance and unauthorized possession of a counterfeit prescription form.
Andrew T. Sprouse, 22, of the 1500 block of North Mulford Road, Lindenwood, was charged Friday, March 24, with burglary to a building, theft of property worth $500 to $10,000, possession of burglary tools, criminal damage to property of less than $500 and possession of ammunition without a firearm owner’s identification card in his possession.
McHenry
Alexander M. Ziemba, 21, of the 300 block of Churchill Court, Sleepy Hollow, was charged Monday, March 20, with obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane use and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Paulo C. Figur, 28, of the 200 block of North Main Street, Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, March 20, with two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction.
Rachel L. Meyer, 53, of the 2900 block of North Richmond Road, McHenry, was charged Tuesday, March 21, with retail theft with a previous conviction.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Christina M. Sandfox, 30, of the 200 block of East Streamwood Boulevard, Streamwood, was charged Monday, March 20, with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
Scott A. Weissert, 60, of the 400 block of Santa Barbara Road, Lakemoor, was charged Tuesday, March 21, with four counts of residential burglary.
Weissert also was charged Tuesday, March 21, with resisting a police officer causing injury and possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Matthew D. Looper, 33, of the 7500 block of Birch Street, Crystal Lake, was charged Wednesday, March 22, with domestic battery with four previous convictions, attempted aggravated assault using a deadly weapon, possession of a Taser with intent to use it unlawfully and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
Dylan J. O’Boyle, 17, of the 1400 block of Notting Hill Road, Algonquin, was charged Wednesday, March 22, with aggravated driving under the influence of marijuana causing great bodily harm, aggravated reckless driving causing great bodily harm, having a tetrahydrocannabinol concentration within two hours of driving, underage possession of alcohol, possession of marijuana by the driver, driving too fast for conditions, violating graduated driver’s license passenger rules and passing in a no-passing zone.
Joshua D. Jacobs, 29, of the 1700 block of County Road NN, Elkhorn, Wisconsin, was charged Monday, March 20, with failing to report a change of address as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
Sean J. Gonzalez, 20, of the 3200 block of Mine 18 Road, Strunk, Kentucky, was charged Tuesday, March 21, with possession of psilocybin, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of unsecured marijuana product in a vehicle.