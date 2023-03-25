‘I’m still upset’: Crystal Lake woman awaken when stolen vehicle hit home

Danielle Irwin was awaken shortly after midnight when a stolen vehicle struck her Crystal Lake home.

Neither she nor her son knew immediately what happened and thought it might have been an earthquake, she told the Northwest Herald Friday. She saw some of her Chicago Cubs memorabilia on the floor and thought that was what made the noise.

But then police arrived and showed her what had happened: A vehicle crashed into her garage.

A $60,000 arrest warrant has been issued for Kara L. Stickles, 30, of Loves Park, who is accused of crashing the car into the house Monday, police said.

Stickles was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 2 felony, as well as possession of a fraudulent driver’s license and criminal damage to property, both Class 4 felonies, according to the criminal complaint.

She also was charged with reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and failing to give information after striking a property, all Class A misdemeanors, according to the complaint.

Stickles is accused of driving the stolen Chrysler 200 sedan that crashed shortly after midnight Monday into two homes and three vehicles in the zero to 100 block of Lincoln Parkway, according to court records and a news release sent Friday from the Crystal Lake Police Department.

The crash occurred after a police officer tried to pull over the vehicle, which was westbound on Route 176, according to the release. The vehicle fled, and the officer did not pursue it. The vehicle was found “moments later” crashed into a home.

The vehicle, which was reported stolen from Beloit, Wisconsin, was southbound on Lincoln Parkway when it left the road and crashed.

The crash caused between $500 and $10,000 in damage, according to the criminal complaint. No one was injured, police said.

Those in the vehicle at the time fled the area on foot, police said.

I’m still upset. I can’t wrap my mind around somebody being a criminal, stealing and damaging people’s possessions and not taking responsibility. — Crystal Lake resident Danielle Irwin

Irwin said she couldn’t go back to sleep after it happened and was angry in the days afterward. But she also found herself thankful that nobody, including her son, was hurt. It wasn’t until Thursday she was able to sleep through the night.

“I’m still upset,” she said. “I can’t wrap my mind around somebody being a criminal, stealing and damaging people’s possessions and not taking responsibility.”

Irwin said her home was fine, but the total damage, mostly to her and her neighbor’s vehicles, along with the contents in her garage, was “severe.” She thinks every vehicle involved, which include those at her neighbors house, are totaled.

Stickles was found guilty of burglary in Boone County last year and sentenced to 48 days in jail and 30 months of probation, according to Boone County court records. She received credit for 24 days already served.

In Winnebago County, Stickles pleaded guilty March 3 as part of a plea deal to possessing a stolen vehicle, court records there show. She was sentenced to 180 days in jail and four years of probation. Stickles received credit for 44 days already spent in custody, and the remaining 92 days were suspended, court records show.

The crash remains under investigation by the Crystal Lake Police Department, which is asking anyone with information about Stickles’ whereabouts or the crash to call the department at 815-356-3620. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting the word CLPDTIP and the information to 847411.