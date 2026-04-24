Elgin man gets 10 years for sexually abusing minor

Juan Pop-Pana, 26, of Elgin, was convicted by a Kane County jury on Sept. 9, 2025, for criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child and intimidation. A Kane County judge in April 2026 sentenced him to 10 years in prison. (Photo provided by Kane County State's Attorney's Office)

An Elgin man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a child multiple times over a two-year period, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Juan Pop-Pana, 26, was convicted by a Kane County jury on Sept. 9, 2025, for criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child and intimidation.

Prosecutors said between April 3, 2022, and June 3, 2024, Pop-Pana sexually abused a girl multiple times, and also threatened to harm the girl’s mother, according to a news release. Authorities said he knew the victim.

Assistant state’s attorneys Morgan Wilkinson and Jacki Kliment led the prosecution.

Wilkinson condemned Pop-Pana’s actions in the release, saying he “took advantage” of the child who was in a vulnerable position.

“He then threatened her for her silence,” Wilkinson said in the release. “Despite his heinous actions, the victim in this case showed her resilience by speaking up for herself and testifying against him. I want to thank the victim for coming forward and testifying against her attacker to make sure that no other child would be a victim of the defendant.”

Prosecutors worked with the Child Advocacy Center’s Multidisciplinary Team and Investigator Dave Smith on the case, according to the release.

Pop-Pana also must register as a sex offender in Illinois for the rest of his life.

Judge Bianca Camargo sentenced Pop-Pana to seven years for criminal sexual assault, three years for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child and three years for intimidation. He must serve at least 85% of the seven-year sentence and 50% of the sentencing for the remaining two felony convictions, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

He gets credit for 688 days he’s served so far in the Kane County Jail awaiting trial and sentencing.