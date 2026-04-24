Algonquin man, 21, killed in motorcycle crash in Sleepy Hollow

A 21-year-old Algonquin man died after crashing his motorcycle into a car Tuesday evening along Randall Road in Sleepy Hollow, police said Friday.

The Sleepy Hollow Police Department responded to a call at 6:48 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Randall Road and Technology Drive for a reported crash. First responders arrived to a “heavily damaged 2024 Yamaha motorcycle and 2023 Subaru Forester,” according to a Sleepy Hollow Police news release.

A preliminary investigation found that the motorcycle driver, Caden Palka, 21, of Algonquin, was traveling south on Randall Road when he struck the Subaru that was traveling north and turning west onto Technology Drive.

Palka was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, where he died from his injuries, according to the release.

The driver of the Subaru, a 22-year-old Sleepy Hollow woman, was taken to Saint Joseph Hospital in Elgin with injuries believed not to be life-threatening.

“Early investigation indicates that speed and aggressive or reckless driving may be contributing factors to this crash,” officials said in the release.

Randall Road was closed during the crash investigation for about four hours, according the release.

The Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team, Elgin Police Department, Kane County Sheriff’s Office, the Kane County Office of Emergency Management and the Rutland Dundee Fire Protection District assisted in the response.