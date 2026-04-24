Leland man pleads blind to setting his own house on fire

A Leland man could face up to seven years in prison after pleading guilty Friday to setting his own house on fire.

Gregory D. Wormley, 45, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered a blind plea to arson, a Class 2 felony carrying a possible prison sentence to three to seven years but with the possibility of probation.

Wormley will have an opportunity to address Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. at sentencing, which was set for 11 a.m. July 31.

Wormley was charged after an investigation into a suspicious fire reported at 7:34 p.m. July 24 in the 200 block of South Main Street, Leland.

In open court Friday, Assistant La Salle County Kelley Porter said Leland authorities quickly ascertained that the fire was intentionally set with an accelerant.

Wormley, Porter said, was located later at a Mendota motel smelling of gasoline. A K9 officer alerted to accelerant on his belongings. Laboratory tests revealed it was gasoline, she said.