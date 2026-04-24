Plainfield mayor calling on State Rep. Benton to resign following sexual harassment allegations

Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis is calling for Illinois State Rep. Harry Benton, D-Plainfield, to immediately resign after more information was released about why Benton was removed from the House Democratic Caucus in February and stripped of his committee assignments following allegations of sexual harassment.

“The situation is now untenable as such an investigation is likely to take time,” Argoudelis said in a Facebook post on Friday. “Representative Benton simply cannot do the job he was elected to do. I call upon Harry to immediately resign as state representative and admonish him to focus on these issues and the well being of his family.”

Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis (Alex Ortiz)

The Statehouse press corps asked House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, about the situation on Wednesday.

“Coming out and talking to reporters about a process that’s ongoing is not the proper thing to do, and so we’re going to respect due process,” Welch said, as reported by Capital News Illinois. “We’re going to respect victims.”

Multiple sources have told Capitol News Illinois that a report detailing allegations against Benton was filed with the legislative inspector general’s office. The office, which investigates claims of misconduct by legislators and legislative staff, has declined to comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.