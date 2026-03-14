Huntley softball wins season opener: Friday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Softball

Huntley 24, Joliet West 2 (4 inn.): At Joliet, Keely Fewell and Kendall Wolf hit three-run home runs for the Red Raiders in the season-opening win. Fewell tallied two hits and four RBIs for Huntley (1-0), which pounded out 23 hits.

Katelyn Bayness went 3 for 4 with a double, three runs and four RBIs, Lana Hobday was 4 for 4 with three steals, four runs and three RBIs and Aubrina Adamik went 3 for 3 with two steals, four runs and two RBIs. Lyla Ginczycki had three hits and two runs.

Layla Olson tossed three scoreless innings with six strikeouts.