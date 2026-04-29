Historical covers for April 29: 2,000 believed dead at Chernobyl

As Shaw Media commemorates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from April 29. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the gritty era of Prohibition-era gang violence to the local resilience found during a modern global pandemic.

1926: Morris Daily Herald

On April 29, 1926, the Morris Daily Herald featured a mix of national policy and local crime. The lead headline, “Senators Back Corn Belt Bill,” highlighted a significant push for agricultural relief. However, the darker side of the era was present in reports of a “Beer Gang” blamed for the slaying of a prosecution ace in Chicago, reflecting the violent tensions of the Prohibition years. Locally, the community mourned as “Mrs. W.V. B. Read Dies in Night,” a reminder of the personal stories that have always anchored our coverage.

By 1986, the news took on a global gravity. The Times-Press led with the harrowing news from overseas: “2,000 believed dead” as the Soviet Union sought to control the nuclear catastrophe at Chernobyl. Closer to home, the paper balanced world tragedy with local transitions, reporting on “Spealman leaving ‘garbage’ behind her” following a contentious school board resignation in Streator, and a community debate over a proposed prison hearing in Mount Sterling.

2010: Northwest Herald

The April 29, 2010, edition of the Northwest Herald captured a moment of significant political and legislative change. The front page featured “Obama hails reform” during a visit to Illinois to discuss Wall Street oversight. Locally, the paper addressed “A Weighty Issue,” a deep dive into the state’s altered weight limits for trucks and the resulting “mixed reviews” from local transportation companies. It also highlighted a curious local incident involving a “Harvard teen” and a mailbox prank.

Rounding out the collection, the April 29, 2020, Herald-News reflects the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The main feature, “Barreling Forward,” profiled local breweries crafting new paths to success despite the “bitter struggles” of lockdown. The somber reality of the time was also present, with reports of a Will County teenager becoming part of the state’s largest one-day death toll.