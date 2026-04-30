Lake County announces new sustainable model ordinance program

Lake County is expanding its commitment to sustainability with a new Sustainable Model Ordinance Engagement Program, designed to support municipalities, townships, park districts and other local government partners.

Through this program, Lake County is providing tools and guidance to help local governments adopt innovative policies that reduce waste, improve air and water quality, protect natural areas and increase energy efficiency. By making it easier for them to implement these strategies, communities across the county can take meaningful steps toward a more sustainable future, according to a news release.

For residents, these efforts can translate into tangible, everyday benefits, such as cleaner neighborhoods, more efficient use of resources, enhanced parks and open spaces and long-term cost savings through energy-conscious practices.

A key resource in the program is the new Sustainable Model Ordinance Inventory, which compiles more than 20 years of Lake County ordinances and best practices. Organized by topics like energy, food systems and waste, the inventory allows local governments to adapt and implement policies that best fit their communities.

Lake County will work alongside municipalities and other partners, surveying them for interest in assistance for future sustainable ordinances, while offering guidance and hands-on support to help them successfully adopt and implement these ordinances.

Supporting a sustainable environment is one of the key priorities in the Lake County Strategic Plan. By helping communities adopt smart, environmentally responsible policies, the County is investing in a future with cleaner air, lower costs and stronger, more resilient neighborhoods for everyone.

Learn more at lakecountyil.gov/sustainability.