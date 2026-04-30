Lake County Sheriff’s K-9 Zack to get donation of body armor

K9 Zack, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office explosive/firearm detection K9, will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc. (Photo provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office)

K-9 Zack, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s explosive/firearm detection K-9, will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

K-9 Zack’s vest was sponsored by Rachel Highland of Highland Sealcoating, Mundelein, and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Zachary Scott Goldberg.” Delivery is expected within 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K-9s, established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S. This lifesaving body armor for four-legged officers is U.S.-made, custom-fitted, and National Institute of Justice certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s has provided more than 6,397 vests valued at $6.9 million to K-9s in all 50 states, made possible by private and corporate donations.

“Vested Interest in K9s has been a valuable partner not only to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, but to law enforcement agencies across the region and nation,” Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a news release. “Their generosity in providing protective vests allows us to dedicate additional K-9 funding toward advanced training and state-of-the-art equipment to further enhance the safety of our teams. We are grateful that all of our K-9s are equipped with this critical protection.”

The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old, actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are eligible. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the U.S.

Vested Interest in K9s accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount; $1,050 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1800, weighs an average of 4-5 pounds and comes with a five-year warranty.

For information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s Inc. accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.