Antioch Parks and Recreation launches NFL FLAG Football League

The village of Antioch Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for its new Village of Antioch NFL FLAG Football League, a youth program for students in third through eighth grade.

Endorsed by and sanctioned through NFL FLAG, the league will be held at Sprenger Park, 1197 Deercrest Drive, with practices beginning the week of Aug. 24. Games will take place on Saturday mornings and are scheduled Sept. 5 through Oct. 31, with no games on Oct. 10.

The league will offer two divisions: Third to fifth grade and sixth to eighth grade.

Registration is open through July 19.

“The village of Antioch is excited to bring NFL FLAG football to our community and give local youth a fun, inclusive way to stay active, build skills, and be part of a team,” Director of Parks and Recreation Katie Kotloski said in a news release. “This league is a great opportunity for players of all experience levels to learn the game, grow their confidence, and enjoy a high-quality recreational program close to home.”

The village is seeking volunteer coaches to support the league.

Head coaches and assistant coaches are needed. Volunteer coaches will receive league resources to lead their team to the playoffs, including the NFL FLAG Playbook, practice plans built around core flag football fundamentals, skill-based drills and small-sided games and access to instructional videos created with NFL FLAG coaching experts.

Coaches also receive one complimentary registration at the resident rate (nonresidents, who live outside 60002, must still pay the nonresident upcharge).

To register, visit antioch.il.gov.

For information, contact the village of Antioch Parks and Recreation Department at parks@antioch.il.gov or 847-395-2160.