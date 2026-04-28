Historical covers for April 28: Road patrol system adopted in Lee County

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from April 28. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the aftermath of world wars to the shifting political and social landscapes of northern Illinois.

1921: Dixon Evening Telegraph

On April 28, 1921, the Dixon Evening Telegraph led with a significant local infrastructure development: “Road Patrol System Adopted by Lee Co. Board.” The board appropriated $30,000 to maintain 150 miles of roads, a massive investment for the era. On the international stage, the front page was dominated by post-WWI tensions, reporting that France and Britain had refused a German peace plea regarding reparations, with Lloyd George charging Germany with “evasion.”

1945: Streator Daily Times-Press

By April 28, 1945, the world was on the precipice of peace in Europe. The Streator Daily Times-Press featured the massive headline “REPORT SURRENDER OFFER,” detailing Heinrich Himmler’s unconditional surrender proposal to Britain and the United States. The paper reported that the U.S. Seventh Army was within 25 miles of Munich, while a revolt against the Nazi regime was reportedly seething within that city.

1989: Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

The April 28, 1989, edition of the Daily Chronicle captured a period of local transition and political debate. The lead headline asked, “Shorter races ahead?” regarding a proposal to move the state’s primary elections. Locally, the paper covered the appointment of Jim Molinari as the new NIU head basketball coach and a “unity” meeting regarding the future of downtown DeKalb. It also noted a substantial bill received by the county for its landfill operations.

2021: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

Exactly 100 years after the Dixon report, the April 28, 2021, Northwest Herald focused on modern civic activism. The front page featured a large photo of protesters under the headline “LOCAL VOTE,” reporting on a McHenry County Board committee’s decision to maintain the county jail’s contract with ICE. The page also touched on the ongoing impact of the opioid crisis and local high school sports victories, reflecting the diverse interests of the contemporary community.