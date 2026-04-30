Independence Grove concert series lineup announced

Summer concerts are returning to Independence Grove Forest Preserve this summer. (Photo provided by the Lake County Forest Preserve District)

Bring a chair. Bring a friend. Bring your best dance moves. Concerts in the Plaza is back at Independence Grove Forest Preserve in Libertyville, where summer nights come with live music and lake views.

Nine Tuesday evening concerts from June 9 to Aug. 4 at Millennia Plaza overlooking the 129-acre lake.

The June 30 concert will start on a patriotic note. Guest singer Wayne Messmer will perform two songs to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

From Tom Petty tributes to the blues, and from rock and country to reggae, this season’s lineup brings a broad mix of genres to the stage. This year’s concerts are supported by North Shore Gas (platinum sponsor), Libertyville Bank and Trust (bronze sponsor) and Lake County Journal (media sponsor).

June 9 | Brett Newski & the Bad Inventions | Indie and Alternative Rock: Blending 1960s Bob Dylan lyricism with the bold spirit of 1990s alternative rock, Brett Newski & the Bad Inventions perform primarily original music that fuses folk, alt-country and garage Americana. The Milwaukee-based artist pairs sharp songwriting and unique storytelling with a vintage-style, guitar-driven approach.

June 16 | Peach Jam | Allman Brothers Band Tribute | Blues Rock: Peach Jam pays tribute to the Allman Brothers Band, channeling the blues-driven sound made famous at New York’s Fillmore East. Expect a fusion of blues, rock, jazz and country that captures the spirit of the Southern rock pioneers.

June 23 | Rocks Off | Rolling Stones Tribute | Rock ‘n’ Roll: Rocks Off delivers the songs and stage presence of The Rolling Stones, performing iconic hits and deep cuts from the band’s extensive catalog. The Chicago-based tribute captures Mick Jagger’s moves, Keith Richards’ riffs and the groove of the band’s early-1970s era. Steeped in blues influences, the band recreates the energy of a classic Stones concert.

June 30 | The Insiders | Tom Petty Tribute | Classic Rock: Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, The Insiders deliver a faithful tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, performing the hits and fan favorites that defined an era of American rock. Led by frontman Max Lockwood, whose vocals echo Petty’s unmistakable tone, the six-piece band draws on decades of stage experience in every performance.

June 30 (Special Guest) | Wayne Messmer | National Anthem: Commemorating America’s 250th anniversary, Chicago native brings Wayne Messmer iconic performances of the national anthem and “God Bless America” to the June 30 concert. He served as the longtime anthem soloist for the Chicago Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox and Wolves.

July 7 | Second Hand News | Fleetwood Mac Tribute | Pop Rock: Second Hand News recreates the experience of Fleetwood Mac in their heyday, performing chart-topping hits and signature songs. Made up of veteran Chicago musicians, the group delivers tight vocal harmonies, careful attention to detail and high-energy live performances that capture the spirit and musicianship of the legendary band.

July 14 | American English | The Beatles Tribute: American English recreates the music of The Beatles with authentic performances of the songs that defined a generation. The award-winning tribute band has earned international recognition, including multiple No. 1 finishes at The Fest for Beatles Fans sound-alike contests.

July 21 | Brooklyn Charmers | Steely Dan Tribute | Jazz Rock: Brooklyn Charmers, a Steely Dan tribute featuring top Chicago musicians, performs the band’s sophisticated blend of rock and jazz with meticulous precision. From intricate arrangements to smooth vocal harmonies, the group showcases Steely Dan’s acclaimed 1970s catalog to life for devoted fans and new listeners alike.

July 28 | Nashville Electric Company | Country: Nashville Electric Company is a high-energy country and rock cover band based in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. Featuring two powerhouse vocalists, crowd interaction and dynamic medleys, the band performs everything from classic country favorites to today’s biggest hits, keeping audiences on their feet and on the dance floor.

Aug. 4 | Hurricane Reggae Band | Reggae: Hurricane Reggae Band delivers a signature reggae spin on familiar crossover hits. They take the songs you know and love and infuse them with authentic island grooves, creating a sound that’s both nostalgic and refreshingly new.

“For more than two decades, Concerts in the Plaza has been a summer tradition at Independence Grove,” Forest Preserves President Jessica Vealitzek said in a news release. “These evenings bring people together to enjoy live music in a relaxed outdoor setting.”

Entry costs $20 per car after 4:30 p.m. Pricing includes drop-offs. Cash or credit card accepted. All vehicle entrance fees support the Every Acre Strong campaign. Led by the Preservation Foundation, donations are creating a dependable funding source to care for preserves such as Independence Grove.

For your safety, and as a courtesy to preserve neighbors, park in preserve lots only. Cars will be turned away when parking lots are full.

Concerts are open to all ages. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating. Pop-up canopies and umbrellas are not permitted in the plaza or lawn. Arrive early to secure a spot.

Smoking is prohibited in the concert area and at the Beer Garden at Independence Grove.

Pack a picnic or buy a light dinner, snack or beverage from Relish Café or food tent.

The Beer Garden is open Tuesday evenings from 5 to 9 p.m. during the Concerts in the Plaza season. Guests can purchase Lake County craft brews on tap, along with packaged snacks and other beverages, while watching the band livestreamed from the stage. Plenty of casual lakeside seating is available.

For the safety of guests, all items brought into the forest preserve (including, without limitation, coolers, picnic baskets, bags, backpacks and purses) are subject to search upon entry or reentry into the park and may also be inspected again upon entering Millennia Plaza.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact the Preservation Foundation of the Lake County Forest Preserves at 847-968-3434.

For information, visit LCFPD.org/concerts.