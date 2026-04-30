‘Golden Girl’ kitten ready to find home of her own

Rose is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for April 30, 2026. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

Rose says, “Blanche, Dorothy, Sophia and yours truly … do these names ring a bell? We love to hang out together and often use each other as a pillow to sleep. While we may at times appear a little reserved, just start scratching our neck and we are like, ‘Ooh, baby, that feels so good!’

“Just like the ‘Golden Girls,’ we can also come up with our own words of wisdom, such as ‘People waste their time pondering whether a bowl is half empty or half full.’ Me, we just eat whatever’s in the bowl.

“You have to also admit that we look totally adorable, so why only adopt one? The second adoption fee is 50% off for Double the Love, Double the Fun!

“By the way, two of my sisters already found homes. So don’t make any of us wait!”

Rose is about 6 months old, spayed, up to date on shots, tested negative for feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

Adoption appointments and walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions require an approved adoption application.

For information or to complete an online application, visit saveapetil.org/adopt.