Bonfire & Brews returns to Gurnee

Viking Park will host Bonfire and Brews: Food Truck Frenzy from 6 to 10 p.m. May 2. (Photo provided by Gurnee Park District)

Viking Park will host Bonfire and Brews: Food Truck Frenzy from 6 to 10 p.m. May 2.

Admission is free and Viking Park is located at 4374 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Bonfire and Brews: Food Truck Frenzy will include a night of food, brews and cozy vibes. As the sun sets and the stars appear, guests are welcome to unwind by the fire, savor delicious flavors from local food trucks, dance to live music from Dave & Taro, and compete in games with friends, such as axe throwing with Axe Legends.

Food will be available for purchase from the following food truck vendors, including Kurbside Pizza, Noonie’s Treatz N Things, Supreme Fries and Tamales El Guero

Drinks, such as beer, wine, and hard seltzers, will also be available for purchase courtesy of the Exchange Club of Gurnee.

Dogs are welcome as long as they’re well-behaved and kept on a leash at all times.

This event is made possible by the Gurnee Park District, village of Gurnee, village of Gurnee Chamber of Commerce and Exchange Club of Gurnee.