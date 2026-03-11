Shaw Local

Christine Chmiel strikes out 16 in season-opening win for Marian Central: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

By Shaw Local News Network

Softball

Marian Central 8, Richmond-Burton 1 (6 inn.): At Richmond, Christine Chmiel struck out 16 in a season-opening win for the Hurricanes (1-0). The senior allowed an unearned run on three hits in six innings.

Diana Perez (3 for 4) drove in two runs, while Vivianna Lara (3 for 4), Chmiel (two runs), Clare Schneck (2 for 4, two runs, triple), Natalie Simon and Natalia Lara (2 for 2, two steals) had one RBI apiece.

Rebecca Lanz went 3 for 3 with a triple for R-B (0-1). Chase Cooper struck out eight in six innings and gave up three earned runs.

Antioch 11, Jacobs 0 (6 inn.): At Antioch, the Golden Eagles fell to 1-1 with a nonconference loss. Audrey Wetzel and Talia Di Silvio both had a double for Jacobs.

