Week 4 results for 2025, recaps of every game in the McHenry County area

Prairie Ridge 28, Burlington Central 7: In a battle of unbeaten teams, the Wolves came out on top in a Fox Valley Conference matchup, thanks to a big game from fullback Jake Wagler with 155 yards and two TDs.

Prairie Ridge's Luke Vanderwiel looks to pass during their game against Burlington Central on Friday, September 19, 2025 at Burlington Central High School.

Cary-Grove 34, Huntley 27: Fullback Logan Abrams ran for 239 yards and three touchdowns and made a game-saving tackle as the Trojans held off the hot passing game of QB Malik Carter and the Red Raiders.

A host of Huntley Red Raiders swarm Cary-Grove's Logan Abrams in varsity football at Huntley High School in Huntley on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.

Jacobs 35, McHenry 6: RB Caden DuMelle ran for 195 yards and a touchdown as the Golden Eagles ran away from the Warriors in an FVC game.

Crystal Lake South 34, Crystal Lake Central 7: QB Michael Silvius and WR Dan Franch hooked up for 200 yards and two TDs as the Gators earned their first win of the year in an FVC game against the Tigers.

Dundee-Crown 24, Hampshire 0: The offensive and defensive line play of Zach Anderson, Anthony Looze, Kevin Kurnat, Xavier Ingram and Alejandro Gonzalez helped the Chargers earn an FVC against the Whip-Purs.

Marengo 35, Woodstock 14: The Indians never trailed as QB Sam Vandello tossed three touchdowns to earn a Kishwaukee River Conference win in a battle of undefeated teams.

Richmond-Burton 49, Harvard 0: QB Ray Hannemann threw two TD passes and Hunter Carley ran for three more as the Rockets blanked the Hornets in a KRC game to stay undefeated.

Johnsburg 28, Sandwich 0: QB Carter Block threw for 178 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Skyhawks to a shutout KRC win against the Indians.

Woodstock North 14, Plano 7: The Thunder showed off some stout defense to pick up a win over the Reapers in KRC action.

Alden-Hebron 61, Abundant Life (Madison, Wis.) 37: Caleb Linneman ran for 395 yards and seven touchdowns as the Giants earned its fourth straight win to start the season in an Illinois 8-Man Football Association game.

Wheaton Academy 42, Marian Central 28: The Hurricanes fell to 1-3 with a loss on the road in Chicagoland Christian Conference play.