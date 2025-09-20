Dundee-Crown’s offensive line paves way for homecoming win against Hampshire

Football is a game of numbers. Take Leon Metcalf’s 48-yard touchdown run on the fourth play of the game for Dundee-Crown

Kadin Malone’s 146 rushing yards on 19 carries was also very impressive.

But the biggest numbers for the Chargers on Friday night’s homecoming game were 50, 55, 63, 64, and 66. Those five numbers paved the way for the offense, playing a huge part in a 24-0 win over Hampshire.

“Zach Anderson, Anthony Looze, Kevin Kurnat, Xavier Ingram and Alejandro Gonzalez really made the game happen and had success with those guys on both the offensive and defensive lines,” Chargers coach Mike Steinhaus said. “When they are doing their job like they did tonight, they let the playmakers make plays on offense and make things difficult for the opposing offense.”

The Chargers (2-2, 2-2) made plays starting with the very first series of the game. Needing only four plays, D-C put points on the board with Metcalf’s touchdown run. On their second drive of the game, they marched 85 yards on 13 plays to score again, with a 6-yard Malone touchdown run.

In the second quarter, kicker AJ Chrusniak’s 21-yard field goal gave the Chargers a 16-0 halftime lead. The Chargers had 296 rushing yards on 43 rushes.

“The line was doing great today, and the whole offense was in a groove – and I was really happy to get us that early touchdown. It was an amazing way for us to start,” said Metcalf, who ended with 75 yards on eight carries.

In the third quarter, D-C quarterback Ikey Grzynkowicz’s 1-yard touchdown run completed their scoring. Then it was the defense’s turn to finish the game

In the second half alone, the Chargers had two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Ryan Pierce and Ereyon Bailey each had an interception, and Looze and Metcalf each had a fumble recovery.

“My mindset was to run through the game in front of me and we all played with energy tonight and that helped us create those turnovers,” Looze said.

“Easy to play football when your defense is playing lights out, and credit to our coaches because we have guys playing both ways and credit to those kids for working their tails off,” Steinhaus said.

In all, the Chargers played a complete game, with an emphasis on finishing with a win.

“The first two games didn’t finish the way we wanted, but the important thing is how we have come back since then. It feels great to put it all together from start to finish,” Anderson said.

Hampshire (1-3, 1-3) also is looking for the same thing.

“We can’t turn the ball over like that and defensively I thought we improved tonight, but we’re looking to put four quarters together and need to keep putting the focus on improving on all three phases (offense, defense, and special teams) of the game,” Hampshire coach Shane Haak said.