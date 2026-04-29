Ogle County Democrats elect new leadership

From left: Beth Bull, newly elected chair of the Ogle County Democrats; Patrick Cortesi, District 16 state central committeeman; and Linda Pottinger, outgoing chair and newly-elected treasurer, following the County Convention on April 25, 2026, in Oregon. (Photo provided by Ogle County Democrats)

The Ogle County Democratic Central Committee held its county convention April 25 at The Village Bakery, where recently elected precinct committee persons were sworn in and a new executive board was elected, marking a transition in leadership and a renewed focus on upcoming elections.

A total of 10 precinct committee persons were sworn in by District 16 State Central Committeeman Patrick Cortesi, reflecting continued organization and growth within the county party. A full list of precinct committee persons is available on the organization’s website.

Beth Bull was elected chair of the Ogle County Democrats. An Ogle County native who grew up in Oregon and who now resides in Byron, Bull was appointed precinct committee person for Byron 4 in May 2025 and elected vice chair in June 2025. She has played a role in modernizing party operations, led petition efforts during the most recent primary election cycle and helped position Ogle County among the top-performing counties statewide, ranking 16th out of 102 in signatures collected for Democratic statewide candidates.

Outgoing Chair Linda Pottinger was elected treasurer, providing continuity and ongoing leadership experience to the organization.

“We’re focused on building a stronger Democratic presence in Ogle County,” Bull said. “That means supporting our candidates, investing in the next generation of local leaders and doing the work needed to win elections. I also look forward to working with State Central Committeeman Patrick Cortesi to bring candidates and elected officials to Ogle County to connect directly with our communities.”

The organization is prioritizing support for Democratic candidates at the local and state levels, including Jake Nicholson for Ogle County Board District 7, Paul Nolley for Illinois’ 16th House District, Joe Berning for Illinois State Senate District 45, and Nolan Kemp for Illinois State Representative District 74. The committee is also focused on bringing new members into the party, strengthening local engagement and collaborating with Democratic organizations in neighboring counties to build regional momentum.

Upcoming events include a co-sponsored JFK Brunch on June 7, a community picnic on Aug. 9 at White Pines State Park, and a fall fundraiser on Sept. 20. Monthly business meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW and are open to the public.

For more information or to get involved, visit https://oglecountydems.org/ or follow the organization on Facebook at Ogle County IL - Democratic Party.