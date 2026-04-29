Fox River flooding: Pop-up resource fairs for affected residents planned in McHenry, Lake counties

Volunteers work to protect a home in Holiday Hills as flooding continued on the Fox River on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

Resources fairs for those affected by flooding will be held in Lake and McHenry counties Friday and Saturday to connect people with resources to assist in their recovery, officials announced.

Two pop-up Multi-Agency Resource Center events will be held, and residents from both counties can go to either one.

The first takes place 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 1, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Life Bridge Community Church, 700 W. Liberty St. Wauconda. The second fair will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at Cary Village Hall, 755 Georgetown Drive.

The Multi-Agency Resource Centers, or MARCs, are put on by the American Red Cross and bring together “multiple agencies and organizations to help residents take the next steps in their recovery. Residents can meet one-on-one with experts, ask questions and access services that may not be easily available elsewhere,” according to a McHenry County release.

Residents can meet face-to-face with multiple agencies and get answers specific to their situation. County officials said, for instance, that damage to two or more appliances could qualify an owner for financial assistance.

At the resource fairs, residents can: