Richmond-Burton, Alden-Hebron improve to 4-0: Week 4 McHenry County roundup

Richmond-Burton 49, Harvard 0: At Richmond, the Rockets had no trouble away from home in a KRC victory. R-B went up 42-0 by halftime and got two touchdown passes from Ray Hannemann. Hunter Carley had three rushing TDs, Joe Larsen had a 45-yard punt return TD and Colton Uphoff added a 1-yard rushing TD.

R-B (4-0) will take its perfect record to Woodstock in week five, while Harvard (0-4) continues its quest for win No. 1 at home against Sandwich.

Johnsburg 28, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, the Skyhawks were spotless in a shutout victory in their Kishwaukee River Conference game.

Johnsburg (3-1) will be at home against Woodstock North in week five.

Woodstock North 14, Plano 7: At Woodstock, the Thunder showed off some stout defense to pick up a win over the Reapers in KRC action. Woodstock North (2-2) will be on the road against Johnsburg next week.

Alden-Hebron 61, Abundant Life (Madison, Wis.) 37: At Hebron, the Giants improved to 4-0 with a win an Illinois 8-Man Football Association victory, behind a monster day from Caleb Linneman. The Giants RB ran for 395 yards and seven touchdowns, while also hauling in an 84-yard TD pass.

JP Stewart was 4-of-7 passing for 126 yards, including a 15-yard TD pass to Fabian Carreno on top of his 84-yarder to Linneman. Louie Bageanis added 21 carries for 95 yards and Jack Stewart had nine carries for 41 yards.

Wheaton Academy 42, Marian Central 28: At West Chicago, the Hurricanes fell to 1-3 overall with a loss on the road in Chicagoland Christian Conference play. Marian Central will host Chicago Christian in week five.