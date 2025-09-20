Sam Vandello, Marengo emerge from battle of unbeatens at Woodstock

Led by quarterback Sam Vandello, Marengo‘s experienced roster was up for the challenge in a battle of two undefeated teams. Vandello’s Indians 4-0 (2-0 KRC) never trailed as the senior threw for three touchdowns, including a pair of 54 yarders in the 35-14 victory over host Woodstock 3-1 (1-1 KRC) on Friday night.

“When we threw it, we got open, and my guys run hard,” Vandello said.

Vandello (9 of 15, 198 yards, 3 TDs) saw his longest throws of the night find their way into the trusted hands of endzone-bound Hunter Muench and Parker Mandelky. Mandelky (four receptions, 93 yards, 2 TDS) also received an 18-yard score.

The early competition did not foreshadow the larger score spread at the end of the game.

“It didn’t feel dominating. I think every yard they got, they earned, for sure,” Marengo coach Paul Forsythe said. “They didn’t score [until] late in the game, so I thought our defense played really, really well.”

The Indians offense did play with a lead thanks to a 27-yard completion to Cooper Lopez immediately followed by a Connor Sacco 17-yard rushing touchdown, but the defense played well against a dominant quarterback.

Looking to build upon QB Caden Thompson’s robust numbers, the Blue Streaks attempted endzone passes four times in the first half. Playing immaculate red zone defense, the Indian defense didn’t allow the Streaks to finish a drive, and Lopez picked off the final first half pass to send Marengo to a 14-0 lead at the half.

The Blue Streaks didn’t score until the fourth quarter.

Matthew Cress, whose touchdown grab from last week was awarded Friday Night Drive’s No. 1 play of the week, followed up with another strong performance Friday, finishing with eight receptions for 131 yards. He caught back-to-back fourth quarter passes for 34 and 25 yards, the latter of which got his team on the scoreboard with his sixth touchdown of the season.

That brought Thompson’s season total to 10 touchdowns, eight in the air.

“We worked a ton over the summer to get to all the routes that we like, and I think we just have really good chemistry,” Cress said of his relationship with Thompson. “I think the more that we keep getting it, it’s going to get teams over to me, and I can open it up for my other guys, [Jared Kay] and [Cash White], they’re both incredible.”

Kay and White finished with 86 and 50 receiving yards, respectively.

“I think the sky is the limit with this offense,” Cress concluded.

Logan Wisner contributed the other Blue Streaks touchdown, a 2-yard run late.

Ryan Grismer led the charge in handcuffing the Woodstock offense for most of the night. He had two interceptions, and on the second interception, it was Thompson who didn’t give up on the play and tackled him.

“That one that I got that big break, if I would’ve just got that block on the quarterback, I would’ve took it for a touchdown,” Grismer said.

He continued, “We have just been rolling on defense all year, it’s been crazy. On offense too, it’s been just amazing. It’s truly unbelievable. I just can’t put words to it.”

This is the best start to a season Marengo has had in Grismer’s four years on varsity. He also recovered a fumble which set up a short, 16-yard scoring drive. Sophomore Logan Boley (11 carries, 38 yards) punctuated it with a 6-yard rushing touchdown.