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175th Anniversary

Historical covers for April 27: Join Forces: Yanks, Russians Cut Reich in Two

The cover of the Streator Daily Times-Press for April 27, 1945

The cover of the Streator Daily Times-Press for April 27, 1945 (Newspapers.com)

By John Sahly

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from April 27. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the end of global conflicts to the evolving infrastructure of the communities we serve.

1929: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

The Daily Chronicle cover: April 27, 1929 The Daily Chronicle cover: April 27, 1929 Apr 27, 1929 The Daily Chronicle (De Kalb, Illinois) Newspapers.com

On April 27, 1929, the Daily Chronicle was centered on local progress with the massive headline “Monday is Zero Hour for Development Plan.” The paper detailed final preparations for a city-wide expansion and the construction of a new theater. Amidst the local optimism, the front page also touched on national tension, reporting on “Seek Order from Chaos” regarding Georgia tornado recovery and a grim update on “Three Men Condemned in Murder Trial.”

1945: Streator Daily Times-Press

Streator Daily Times-Press cover: April 27, 1945 Streator Daily Times-Press cover: April 27, 1945 Apr 27, 1945 The Times (Streator, Illinois) Newspapers.com

By 1945, the world was on the brink of a historic shift. The Daily Times-Press featured a bold, towering headline: “JOIN FORCES,” announcing that American and Russian troops had successfully cut the German Reich in two. The reporting provided a vivid look at the “inner defense cracking” in Berlin and the “Marshal Petain Back in Paris” story. Locally, the paper maintained its community ties, noting that the “Shipyards at Seneca will close in June.”

1995: Morris Daily Herald

Morris Daily Herald cover: April 27, 1995 Morris Daily Herald cover: April 27, 1995 Apr 27, 1995 Morris Herald-News (Morris, Illinois) Newspapers.com

The April 27, 1995, edition of the Morris Daily Herald captured a milestone in local governance with the headline “Michael ready for Braceville challenge,” marking the installation of the village’s first female mayor. The front page also balanced somber news, providing updates on the “Johnson murder trial” and the ongoing recovery efforts following the Oklahoma City bombing, alongside the ever-present local concern: “Property tax bills in mail today.”

2003: Northwest Herald

Northwest Herald cover: April 27, 2003 Northwest Herald cover: April 27, 2003 Apr 27, 2003 Northwest Herald (Woodstock, Illinois) Newspapers.com

In 2003, the Northwest Herald reflected a world grappling with new health and security fears. The lead story, “Area hospitals ready for SARS,” detailed local preparation for the emerging respiratory virus. The bottom of the page shifted to global conflict, reporting “Baghdad arms cache explodes” during the early stages of the Iraq War. Community spirit remained a focal point, however, with a feature on “D-19 volunteers capture award” for local service projects.

Shaw Media 175th AnniversaryStreator
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.