2025 Northwest Herald Girls Soccer All-Area Team

Jacobs’ Gabby Wojtarowicz celebrates scoring a goal against Hampshire this season at Jacobs High School in Algonquin. Wojtarowicz was named to the Northwest Herald Girls Soccer All-Area first team. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

First Team

Huntley's Maddie Cummings

Maddie Cummings, Huntley, sr., F

Cummings capped her high school career with a memorable season. She was a dynamic scorer for the Red Raiders and knocked in 16 goals to go along with eight assists. The Elmhurst College commit earned Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-Sectional and All-Fox Valley Conference honors.

Crystal Lake Central's Addison Schaffer

Addison Schaffer, Crystal Lake Central, jr., F

Schaffer took another major step after the Tigers lost a majority of their starting lineup from last year’s state championship team. She was a constant scoring threat and spread the ball well, ending the season with 20 goals and 13 assists. She helped the Tigers win their third straight sectional title and garnered both all-sectional and All-FVC honors.

Harvard's Julie Silva

Julie Silva, Harvard, fr., F

Silva burst onto the scene and helped lead the Hornets to their best year in program history. She broke the program record for goals in a season with 45, most in the area. Harvard won its first Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament championship thanks to Silva, who earned all-sectional and All-KRC accolades.

Johnsburg's Liz Smith

Liz Smith, Johnsburg, jr., F

Smith came through for the Skyhawks when it mattered the most. She learned how to use her speed to become a dangerous scoring threat and knocked in critical goals in Johnsburg’s run to the Class 1A state championship match. Smith scored 24 goals and added seven assists, earning all-sectional and All-KRC.

Woodstock's Keira Bogott

Keira Bogott, Woodstock, sr., M

Bogott managed to be a major threat for the Blue Streaks as she split time running track in the spring for the Blue Streaks. She scored 17 goals and added seven assists to help Woodstock win its first regular season KRC title. Coaches named Bogott the KRC Field Player of the Year.

Dundee-Crown's Rylie Mensik

Rylie Mensik, Dundee-Crown, jr., M

Mensik continued her growth to become one of the area’s most dynamic players. She created different scoring chances and knocked in 28 goals for the Chargers, which led the FVC, along with four assists. Mensik earned the program’s first all-state honor since her sister Berkley did it in 2022.

Huntley's Maizie Nickle

Maizie Nickle, Huntley, jr., M

Nickle stepped into a big role for the Red Raiders this year and exceeded expectations. The Northwest Herald’s Girls Soccer Player of the Year facilitated the ball in her first healthy season and led Huntley with 24 goals and five assists. She earned the program’s first all-state honor since Chloe Pfaff won it in 2023 to go along with All-FVC accolades.

Jacobs' Gabby Wojtarowicz

Gabby Wojtarowicz, Jacobs, sr., M

Wojtarowicz ended her decorated career with another strong season. Teams constantly locked in on her during matches, yet she was still a threat even though a nagging injury bothered her. The Loyola-Chicago commit scored 16 goals and had eight assists, broke the Golden Eagles’ scoring record and earned all-state honors for the first time.

Morgan Csajaghy, Cary-Grove (Photo provided by Cary-Grove High School)

Morgan Csajaghy, Cary-Grove, sr., D

Csajaghy is back on the first team for a second straight season after another year of being a lock-down defender for the Trojans. She helped C-G limit opponents to 1.5 goals per match and post four shutouts. Csajaghy garnered all-sectional honorable mention and All-FVC accolades.

Huntley's Jaci Laramie

Jaci Laramie, Huntley, sr., D

Laramie stepped up this year and became one of the FVC’s best defenders. The Red Raiders allowed seven goals in 22 matches and had 11 shutouts thanks to Laramie’s leadership and play. Huntley went undefeated in FVC action and won its first conference title since 2015, while Laramie won all-sectional honorable mention and All-FVC.

Kenzie Lorkowski, Burlington Central (Photo provided by Burlington Central )

Kenzie Lorkowski, Burlington Central, jr., GK

Lorkowski moved up to the first team after another strong year for the Rockets. The Purdue commit limited the damage in many matches and made jaw-dropping saves at times. She had 181 saves, allowed 35 goals in 22 matches and earned all-sectional and All-FVC honors.

Second Team

Ella Bechler, Crystal Lake Central, jr., F

Ava Gertz, Prairie Ridge, so., F

Malaina Kurth, Cary-Grove, jr., F

Charlie Eastland, Johnsburg, so., M

Elizabeth Gray, Crystal Lake Central, sr., M

Kendall Grigg, Burlington Central, jr., M

Nicole Mendlick, Richmond-Burton, jr., M

Adriana Wrzos, Marian Central, sr., M

Sam Diaz, Jacobs, sr., D

Evelyn Stec, Huntley, sr., D

Macy Noe, Marengo, sr., GK

Honorable Mention

Sydney Batts, Burlington Central, jr., F

Elsa Carlson, Burlington Central, fr., F

Sydney Frericks, Richmond-Burton, fr., F

Brooklyn Kentgen, Woodstock, sr., F

Lauren McQuiston, Johnsburg, jr., F

Yasmin Paredes, Harvard, sr., F

Kalia Parris, Marian Central, so., F

Julia Valaitis, Cary-Grove, jr., F

Liz Aquino, Harvard, so., M

Serena Banushi, Woodstock North, so., M

Sophie Bator, Huntley, sr., M

Skyler Ferrero, Crystal Lake Central, so., M

Bella Fusco, Huntley, sr., M

Natalee Henkel, Marian Central, so., M

Annie Magan, Burlington Central, jr., M

Ilse Marquez, Hampshire, sr., M

Lynnette Morales, Dundee-Crown, sr., M

Lily Novelle, Woodstock, sr., M

Madelyn Peralta, Dundee-Crown, so., M

Maddie Seyller, Richmond-Burton, so., M

Lila Amis, Harvard, fr., D

London Baidianger, Johnsburg, jr., D

Jacquelyn Douglas, Johnsburg, jr., D

Hadley Ferrero, Crystal Lake Central, sr., D

Blake Frericks, Richmond-Burton, jr., D

Charlene Hernandez, Dundee-Crown, sr., D

Ali Kowall, Burlington Central, jr., D

Abbey Miner, Marian Central, sr., D

Ashling Otte, Dundee-Crown, jr., D

Valeria Rodarte, Dundee-Crown, fr., D

Addison Schwab, Crystal Lake South, sr., D

Kira Stavropolous, Crystal Lake Central, jr., D

Avery Stortz, Cary-Grove, sr., D

Avery Suess, Huntley, so., D

Abigail Ward, Woodstock North, so., D

Violet Woodin, Prairie Ridge, so., D

Ainsley Kemp, Cary-Grove, jr., GK