Yorkville Middle School takes security measures after behavioral issue between student and faculty

Yorkville police car seen at department in this file photo. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Police Department)

Students at Yorkville Middle School are being held under a temporary “secure” following a behavioral issue between a student and a faculty member.

The Yorkville Police Department said “there’s no larger safety concern for the school” and that staff is handling the behavioral issue.

During a “secure” status students are told to stay in the classrooms while the situation is managed. Students are generally prohibited from being in the hallways or in the area of disturbance during a secure.

The situation is currently active and ongoing.

The police said they would provide updates as the situation is further resolved.