Jacobs’ Gabby Wojtarowicz celebrates scoring a goal against Hampshire earlier this season in Algonquin. Wojtarowicz earned Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All State honors for her senior season. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

A number of McHenry County-area girls soccer players and coaches earned honors from the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association after this season.

The organization named Jacobs senior Gabby Wojtarowicz, Huntley junior Maizie Nickle and Dundee-Crown junior Rylie Mensik as IHSSCA All-State selections. Huntley coach Matt Lewandowski earned the Coach of the Year in Section 6, while Harvard coach Victor Gonzalez was named the Section 9 Soccer Person of the Year.