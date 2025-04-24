Woodstock wins share of KRC title in season full of surprises

Woodstock’s Keira Bogott, right, and Johnsburg’s Charlie Eastland follow the ball in varsity soccer on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Johnsburg High School in Johnsburg. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

JOHNSBURG – Keira Bogott wasn’t sure what to expect at the start of this season.

Woodstock had graduated a large senior class filled with talented players and key leaders from last season’s team. With so many new players she was unfamiliar with, Bogott set a simple goal for herself and her teammates.

“We’re going to try our best,” Bogott, a senior, said. “Whatever happens, happens.”

Johnsburg’s Liz Smith, right, battles Woodstock’s Haley Dix in varsity soccer on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Johnsburg High School in Johnsburg. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

That’s when Bogott said Woodstock started to surprise itself. The first surprise came when the Blue Streaks beat four-time defending Kishwaukee River Conference champion Richmond-Burton. Then Woodstock won its first four KRC matches to set up a pivotal match against Johnsburg in the KRC race.

On Wednesday, the Blue Streaks surprised themselves once again. Woodstock dominated from the start of the match against the Skyhawks in order to win 2-0. The win secured Woodstock at least a share of the KRC title, the first in program history.

“​​We knew that we had a chance against any team,” Bogott said. “So we came in here with that mindset, thinking we can win and that’s what we did. We just worked for each other and played with confidence.”

Woodstock (9-3, 5-0) looked confident right from the start. After an early corner kick and a pass that went just long, Bogott decided to test Johnsburg senior goalkeeper Addi Hagen with her second shot attempt.

GOAL: Keira Bogott brings it up herself and scores off a nice shot to give Woodstock a 1-0 lead with 32:15 left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/eAGw0oLMMb — Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) April 23, 2025

Bogott pushed the ball up from the left and kicked the ball with her left foot toward the top of the goal. The ball sailed in just over Hagen’s reach and Woodstock led 1-0 with 32:15 left in the first half.

“I think [the goal] propelled us, hey, we can do this,” Woodstock coach Brian Thomas said. “It also relaxed us because I’m sure we were all super nervous coming in. I was nervous. I’m sure the girls were super nervous. So I think that helped relax us, gave us a little bit of an edge and we just kept pushing it from there.”

The Blue Streaks dominated possession for much of the rest of the match after the goal. Woodstock continuously shut down the Skyhawks and put together close scoring chances by moving the ball well up the pitch to its attacking forwards.

Bogott broke through once again with 4:50 left in the first half when she scored inside the box. After no one moved to the ball inside the box because they thought a penalty was going to be called, Bogott ran to the ball, kicked it and scored.

The Blue Streaks ended the match with seven shots on goal and five corner kicks, having dominated until the final seconds.

“I knew we had potential, I just didn’t know when it was going to come,” Bogott said. “We’re still learning to play with each other. I haven’t played with half of these girls before and we’re trying to figure out their strengths and weaknesses so we can use their strengths to benefit us.”

Johnsburg’s Liz Smith, right, battles Woodstock’s Salome Freites-Alvarado in varsity soccer on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Johnsburg High School in Johnsburg. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The Skyhawks (7-3, 4-1) had chances to get back into the match. Woodstock had an open net with 10 minutes left in the first half but Blue Streak defenders blocked a few shots.

Johnsburg put six shots on goal in the match but couldn’t find a way to match the way Woodstock played Wednesday.

“I think the best team won,” Johnsburg coach Rob Eastland said. “They came here and they played so well. We didn’t play well but I think all the credit really goes to them. From the very first minute to the last minute, their girls were absolutely fantastic.”

The Blue Streaks will have two chances to win an outright KRC title. Woodstock wins an outright title if Johnsburg loses against Harvard on Thursday. Woodstock also controls its own fate, winning outright with a victory over Woodstock North on Tuesday.

Neither Thomas nor Bogott were sure what the rest of the season had in store for them. But they both planned on keeping the same mentality that got them to Wednesday and see where it takes them.

“All of our surprises have been pretty positive,” Bogott said. “I’m looking forward to more surprises.”