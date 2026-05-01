Princeton couple donate bench to Zearing Park playground

Don and Barb Schiff are pictured seated on their donated bench at the Zearing Park playground, celebrating the spirit of community and the joy of the outdoors. Back row: Nick Davis, Assistant Director, Princeton Park District, Jeff & Dana VanAutreve, Second Story Teen Center & Tammy Lange, Executive Director, Princeton Park District (Photo Provided By Princeton Park District)

The Princeton Park District has announced a new addition to the playground at Zearing Park, made possible through a donation from longtime community supporters Don and Barb Schiff.

Park district officials said the donation shows the Schiffs’ continued commitment to Princeton.

“Don and Barb have been pillars of the Princeton area for many years,” the district said in a statement. “Their dedication to the well-being of local youth is well-known, particularly through their support of the Second Story Teen Center.”

“Their heart for this community is evident in everything they do, and this bench provides a lasting spot for neighbors to connect and enjoy our park system.”

The bench is now open for public use at Zearing Park.