Bourbonnais plastic surgeon elected vice-speaker of the Illinois State Medical Society

Steven D. Williams, a reconstructive surgeon and medical director of Riverside Ambulatory Surgery Center in Bourbonnais, was elected vice-speaker of the Illinois State Medical Society during its annual meeting in Chicago.

The position runs through April 2027.

Dr. Williams earned his medical degree from Loyola University of Chicago’s Stritch School of Medicine and completed his residency at John Stroger Hospital.

Dr. Steven Williams at ISMS Annual Meeting (Photo Provided By Illinois State Medical Society)

He has been an ISMS member for more than 30 years, serving as chair of the Medical Legal Council and as president of both the Illinois Society of Plastic Surgeons and the Kankakee County Medical Society.

He has represented Illinois physicians as an American Medical Association delegate since 2021.