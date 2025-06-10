Girls soccer: 2025 All-Kishwaukee River Conference team announced

Here is the All-Kishwaukee River Conference girls soccer team for the 2025 season, as selected by coaches.
KRC Field Player of the Year: Keira Bogott, Woodstock
KRC Goalkeeper of the Year: Macy Noe, Marengo
Woodstock (5-1): Bogott, sr., M/F; Lily Novelle, sr., D/M; Brooklyn Kentgen, sr., F
Johnsburg (4-2): Liz Smith, jr., F; Charlie Eastland, so., M
Richmond-Burton (4-2): Maddie Seyller, so., F; Nicole Mendlik, jr., M; Sydney Frericks, fr., F; Blake Frericks, jr., D
Woodstock North (4-2): Emma Svitak, sr., GK; Serena Banushi, so., M/F; Abigail Ward, so., D
Harvard (3-3): Julie Silva, fr., F; Liz Aquino, so., M; Lila Amis, fr., D; Yasmin Parades, sr., F
Marengo (1-5): Macy Noe, sr., GK; Katie Polizzi, sr., D; Maggie Hanson, so., F/M
Plano (0-6): Lamiya House, jr., D