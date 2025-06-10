June 10, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsBearseNewspaperNewsletterObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Girls soccer: 2025 All-Kishwaukee River Conference team announced

By Michal Dwojak
Woodstock’s Keira Bogott, left, scores the Blue Streaks’ second goal as Johnsburg’s Gabriella Kay defends in varsity soccer on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Johnsburg High School in Johnsburg.

Woodstock’s Keira Bogott, left, scores the Blue Streaks’ second goal as Johnsburg’s Gabriella Kay defends during a match this season in Johnsburg. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Here is the All-Kishwaukee River Conference girls soccer team for the 2025 season, as selected by coaches.

KRC Field Player of the Year: Keira Bogott, Woodstock

KRC Goalkeeper of the Year: Macy Noe, Marengo

Woodstock (5-1): Bogott, sr., M/F; Lily Novelle, sr., D/M; Brooklyn Kentgen, sr., F

Johnsburg (4-2): Liz Smith, jr., F; Charlie Eastland, so., M

Richmond-Burton (4-2): Maddie Seyller, so., F; Nicole Mendlik, jr., M; Sydney Frericks, fr., F; Blake Frericks, jr., D

Woodstock North (4-2): Emma Svitak, sr., GK; Serena Banushi, so., M/F; Abigail Ward, so., D

Harvard (3-3): Julie Silva, fr., F; Liz Aquino, so., M; Lila Amis, fr., D; Yasmin Parades, sr., F

Marengo (1-5): Macy Noe, sr., GK; Katie Polizzi, sr., D; Maggie Hanson, so., F/M

Plano (0-6): Lamiya House, jr., D

Have a Question about this article?