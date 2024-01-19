Girls soccer: Jacobs’ Gabby Wojtarowicz can’t wait, commits to Loyola-Chicago

Jacobs' Gabby Wojtarowicz takes a shot on goal during last season's Huntley Invite at Huntley High School. Wojtarowicz announced her decision to commit to Loyola-Chicago on Tuesday. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmed)

Gabby Wojtarowicz couldn’t wait to announce a decision she’s dreamed of making since she started playing soccer as a child.

Wojtarowicz, a Jacobs junior, went through the recruiting process and enjoyed meeting new coaches and seeing new places. But each time she met and thought about different schools, Wojtarowicz always went back to a special relationship she felt with Loyola-Chicago.

That bond persisted to a point where Wojtarowicz knew there wasn’t a point in continuing her recruitment if she knew where she wanted to go. Wojtarowicz committed to the Ramblers on Tuesday.

“I cannot wait,” Wojtarowicz said. “The coaches were amazing, so I’m just really excited to play at this high level.”

Wojtarowicz always had a strong relationship with Loyola, even before she officially started her recruitment. The coaches at her club team, the Rockford Raptors FC, knew the coaches at Loyola well and some of the Ramblers’ coaching staff would stop by and talk to Wojtarowicz.

Their relationship grew stronger once Wojtarowicz started visiting campuses. Loyola’s campus blew Wojtarowicz away when she visited and she loved how the coaches and players seemed different from the other programs she visited.

Jacobs' Gabby Wojtarowicz tries to control the ball in front of Lake Zurich’s Sam Romero during a match last season at Lake Zurich High School. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmed)

She considered other schools like Drake and Miami (Ohio) while other schools’ coaches continued to approach Wojtarowicz during showcases in Florida. Despite all the interest, Wojtarowicz didn’t feel like it was right to waste their time if she already knew they couldn’t surpass her bond with Loyola.

“The overall feel at Loyola made me want to go there really badly,” Wojtarowicz said. “It was different than any other college I visited.”

Jacobs coach Colin Brice wasn’t surprised by the high level of interest in Wojtarowicz. She finished with 20 goals and 10 assists as a sophomore for the Golden Eagles, earning both Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-Sectional and All-Fox Valley Conference honors.

Brice said Wojtarowicz’ versatility is what makes her an elite prospect. Wojtarowicz can play anywhere on the pitch and she has traits that can’t be taught, like a good work ethic.

“She’s just so athletic, she’s the type of player where as soon as we start playing, you automatically notice her,” Brice said. “She has that pizzazz. She’s very athletic, super fast, very technical, she has everything you want in a soccer player.”

Wojtarowicz admitted she’s glad to have the recruiting process done so she can go back to focusing on improving on the pitch. She’s looking forward to becoming even better in one-versus-one situations and wants to become more of a leader on the pitch as an upperclassman.

Although she has to wait a year and a half to suit up for the Ramblers, Wojtarowicz can’t wait to live out her dreams at a place where it seemed like there was no doubt she’d go.

“This is definitely a dream of mine, playing at this level, playing against great competition,” Wojtarowicz said. “I’m super excited to transition into my next four years at Loyola.”