How much rain did northern Illinois get in April? In some places more than twice normal amount

How much rain fell in northern Illinois in April? In some places, it was more than twice the average, swelling rivers in the region beyond their banks.

For example, in McHenry – bisected by the Fox River, whose floodwaters are still receding – 8.75 inches of rain were reported in April, whereas the normal for that month and location is 3.63 inches.

An inundated Algonquin yard south of the Route 62 bridge and dam on Monday, April 20, 2026. The Fox River is expected to crest here later this week. (Janelle Walker)

The totals are from a smattering of locations around northern Illinois, as reported by the National Weather Service. The weather service measures precipitation, which technically includes snow as well as rain, though only trace amounts of snow fell during April: