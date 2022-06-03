Girls soccer: McHenry County-area players earn IHSSCA honors

A number of McHenry County-area girls soccer players earned honors from the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association (IHSSCA) after this season.
The organization named Dundee-Crown’s Berkley Mensik as an All-State selection after she set the program record for goals (36) and assists (12). She also helped the Chargers win their first regional title in program history and advance to the sectional round.
Crystal Lake Central’s Olivia Anderson, Brooklynn Carlson and Chelsea Iles, Hampshire’s Genevieve Bangert, Burlington Central’s Eva Boer, Ave Elders and Emma Kerr, Crystal Lake South’s Peyton Dacy, McHenry’s Sarah Duginske, Emerson Gasmann and Ella Rupenthal, Dundee-Crown’s Giselle Farias and Kate Raby, Huntley’s Hanna Helzer, Cary-Grove’s Katie Jannusch, Prairie Ridge’s Olivia Roth and Jacobs’ Gabby Wojarowicz all earned All-Sectional honors in section six.
Richmond-Burton’s Reese Frericks was named All-Sectional in section nine.
Huntley’s Gabriella Farraj, Prairie Ridge’s Ellie King, Crystal Lake South’s Sydney Kroening, Hampshire’s Helen Negron, Cary-Grove’s Avery Nielsen and Jacobs’ Kristen Silenzi all earned All-Sectional Honorable Mention honors in section six while Richmond-Burton’s Madison Havlicek earned the same honor in section nine.
Jacobs’ Amber Fink, McHenry’s Madison Fray, Crystal Lake South’s Elise Gorman, Burlington Central’s Kerr, Hampshire’s Krystal Konajeski, Prairie Ridge’s Mackenzie Nelson, Dundee-Crown’s Raby, Huntley’s Annalisa Stevens, Cary-Grove’s Natalie Warren and Crystal Lake Central’s Skyler Wolfgram all earned All-Sectional All-Academic selections in section six.