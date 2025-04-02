Marengo’s Michael Kirchoff tosses no-hitter with 10 Ks: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Marengo 12, Genoa-Kingston 0 (5 inn.): At Genoa, Michael Kirchoff tossed a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts as the Indians won the nonconference game against the Cogs. Kirchoff faced 20 batters and threw 93 pitches while walking three.

Quinn Lechner recorded three RBIs for Marengo (3-3) and Robert Heuser drove in two.

Hampshire 3, Whitley County (Tenn.) 2: At Millington, Tennessee, Calen Scheider went the distance, allowing three hits while striking out 10 as the Whip-Purs won their first game of the day. Scheider added an RBI for Hampshire.

Hampshire 11, Wheaton North 7: At Millington, Tennessee, the Whip-Purs had 11 hits, including five for extra bases, in a win over the Falcons. Shane Pfeiffer and Anthony Karbowski had three RBIs apiece for Hampshire (11-0).

Cathedral 8, Jacobs 5: At Marion, a five-run sixth inning proved to be too much to overcome as the Golden Eagles fell during their downstate trip. Andrew Robertson had a pair of RBIs for Jacobs.

Jacobs 17, Marion 2 (5 inn.): At Marion, Aaden Colon, Brayden Gesing and Spencer Drummond had a pair of RBIs each as the Golden Eagles cruised past the host Wildcats. Max Dailey and Jace Koth combined to allow two hits on the mound for Jacobs (5-2).

Huntley 6, Hononegah 6 (4 inn.): At Huntley, the Red Raiders and Indians played to a tie in the nonconference contest. Drew Borkowski had four strikeouts in two innings for Huntley (3-2-1).

Lakes 13, Harvard 0 (5 inn.): At Lake Villa, the Hornets managed only two hits, including a double from Jacob Finfrock. Harvard fell to 2-4.

Antioch 9, Richmond-Burton 0: At Richmond, Cooper Nagel had two of three hits for the Rockets in a nonconference loss to the Sequoits. Joseph Larson doubled for R-B (1-5).

Grayslake Central 8, Marian Central Catholic 2: At Grayslake, Colin Kowalsky had an RBI as the Hurricanes (1-7) fell to the Rams in a nonconference contest.

Crystal Lake Central 2, Fremd 2: At Palatine, Max Geske had two RBI as the game ended in a tie after seven innings. Johnny Geisser struck out seven for Central (3-4-1).

Palatine 7, Prairie Ridge 1 (5 inn.): At Palatine, Brennan Coyle had a hit and an RBI for the Wolves (6-2-1) as they dropped the nonconference game to the Pirates.

Johnsburg 3, Dakota 2: At Johnsburg, Tayden Pinkowski hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Dom Vallone with the go-ahead run to lead the Skyhawks to their fourth straight win. Evan Pohl pitched six innings and struck out five for Johnsburg (5-2).

Schaumburg Christian 6, Alden-Hebron 5: At Schaumburg, the Giants rally came up a run short as they fell to the Conquerors. Spencer Zaccone struck out seven and had two hits for A-H (0-3).

Softball

Hononegah 5, Huntley 2: At Rockton, the Red Raiders’ rally came up short as they fell to the Indians in a nonconference game. Ava McFadden homered and drove in two runs for Huntley (1-3).

Grant 6, Cary-Grove 2: At Cary, Paityn Ahlquist struck out eight in the circle and had an RBI as the Trojans lost to the Bulldogs. Grace Kaiser added an RBI for C-G (1-1).

Prairie Ridge 14, Grayslake North 3 (5 inn.): At Grayslake, Adysen Kiddy doubled three times and homered with four RBIs as the Wolves cruised to a nonconference win over the Knights. Parker Frey, Kendra Carroll and Autumn Ledgerwood added two RBIs each for Prairie Ridge (1-0-1).

Johnsburg 2, Woodstock 0: At Woodstock, Joree Tibbs allowed only two hits and fanned 14 as the Skyhawks (2-3, 1-0) won the Kishwaukee River Conference contest.

Megan Kuiper was just as good for Woodstock (1-2, 0-1), firing 16 strikeouts over seven innings. She allowed one hit and one walk while both runs were unearned.

Marengo 12, Genoa-Kingston 1 (6 inn.): At Genoa, Ellie White went the distance, striking out eight while allowing just a single hit in the nonconference victory. White, Gabby Christopher, and Kylee Jensen had two RBIs each for Marengo (5-4).

Richmond-Burton 13, St. Edward 1: At Elgin, Hailey Holtz homered, drove in three runs and struck out 15 as the Rockets cruised past the Green Wave. Emerson Herrick added three RBIs and Madison Kunzer had a home run, four runs scored and two RBIs for R-B (6-1-1).

Woodstock North 10, Grayslake Central 9: At Grayslake, Makayla Nordahl had an RBI single that drove in Emma Enot with the go-ahead run as the Thunder rallied with four runs in the top of the seventh in their season opener.

Aly Jordan added two doubles and four RBIs for Woodstock North (1-0).

Girls soccer

Huntley 9, Rockford Guilford 0: At Rockford, Maizie Nickie had her second straight hat trick to lead the Red Raiders to the shutout win. Brooke Maxedon scored twice for Huntley (4-0-1).

Marengo 4, Genoa-Kingston 1: At Genoa, Maggie Hanson had a hat trick as the Indians improved to 3-0 on the season with a nonconference win over the Cogs. Ellie Hasa added a goal and Myah Broughton tallied two assists.

Crystal Lake Central 4, Wauconda 3: At Wauconda, Addison Schaffer, Allison Barnett, Ella Bechler, and Jordin Gaunaurd scored for Central as the Tigers improved to 2-1.

Cary-Grove 1, Lake Zurich 1: At Cary, the Bears and Trojans played to a draw in a nonconference contest.

St. Charles East 5, Burlington Central 0: at St. Charles, the Rockets (1-5) fell to the Saints at the St. Charles East Invitational.

Boys lacrosse

Crystal Lake South 11, Buffalo Grove 10: At Buffalo Grove, Drake Lenckus recorded seven goals, including the game-winner, and three assists in a come-from-behind win for the Gators (3-0).

Logan Driscol added two goals and an assist. Owen Hess and Tyler Dorn each scored for the third straight game. Daniel Hayes made 12 saves in net.

Dundee-Crown 10, Wheeling 1: At Wheeling, the Chargers picked up their first win of the season with a win over the Wildcats.

Boys tennis

Warren Township 5, Cary-Grove 3: At Cary, the Trojans lost a very tight match to the Blue Devils in a nonconference dual.

Belvidere North 3, Crystal Lake South 2: At Crystal Lake, the Blue Thunder took down the Gators in a nonconference dual.



