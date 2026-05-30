Coroner identifies I-94 crash victim

Authorities have identified a woman who died as a result of a crash along Interstate 94 near Gurnee.

About 5:07 a.m. May 23, the Gurnee Fire Department, Libertyville Fire Department and Illinois State Police responded to Interstate 94 between Route 120 and O’Plaine Road near Gurnee for a report of a vehicle crash with injuries, according to a news release.

The two-vehicle crash involved a Mazda SUV, which was heavily damaged, and a semi-tractor-trailer truck.

A passenger in the Mazda, a 35-year-old Waukegan woman, was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead in the emergency room, according to the release.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the hospital.

The woman who died has been identified as 35-year-old Maria Conchita Perez, of Waukegan. On May 26, an autopsy was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Preliminary results indicate that Conchita Perez died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.