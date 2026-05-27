Construction on Morris Area Public Library nears completion

The Morris Area Public Library’s ongoing construction project will finish, and the full library will reopen on Thursday, June 11.

Interim Director Karen Barowsky announced the reopening on Wednesday in a news release. The library will be closed Tuesday, June 9, and Wednesday, June 10. It will reopen at noon Thursday, June 11.

There will be special programs upon reopening, including afternoon storytime at 1:30 p.m., tween/teen crafts at 5:30 p.m., with registration required to ensure the library has enough supplies, and s’mores in the garden at 6 p.m.

According to the news release, the expansion project marks a milestone in the library’s history and reflects the community’s continued investment in library services, programs, and gathering spaces for residents of all ages.

“We are incredibly grateful for the patience, encouragement, and support our community has shown throughout this entire project,” said Lauren Keavney, president of the Morris Area Public Library Board of Trustees. “This expansion represents an exciting new chapter in the history of our library, and we look forward to welcoming the community into spaces that will allow us to grow, connect, and serve Morris for generations to come.”

The library also recognized the dedication and flexibility of the staff throughout the project, noting their commitment to maintaining services while navigating construction, shifting collections and making temporary changes daily operations.

For more information, visit morrislibrary.com or call 815-942-6880.