OS Salon coming to St. Charles’ Fox Haven Square amid ongoing revitalization project

OS Salon looks to open its newest location in St. Charles in June, 2026. (Photo Provided By The St. Charles Business Alliance)

As the Fox Haven Square development continues to revitalize the eastern portion of St. Charles, a new salon looks to offer its own makeover power to the city’s residents.

OS Salon expects to open a new location in June. It will be the family-run business’s second Fox Valley location, expanding from Geneva.

The salon owners are a pair of siblings, Allison Patrick-Yeager and Brandon Patrick. Brandon Patrick said opening a new storefront in Fox Haven Square was “an opportunity we didn’t want to miss out on,” according to a release by the St. Charles Business Alliance.

Brandon Patrick said the business is excited to support charitable initiatives in the community and support local social events, according to the release.

The salon caters to both women and men, as well as services for bridal parties. The team of expert stylists is “dedicated to providing unparalleled beauty and wellness services,” according to the release.

Allison Patrick-Yeager has participated in New York City Fashion Week.

The siblings will now run a total of four salons across Illinois. Their salons have received national recognition by Salon Today magazine for their ongoing education, according to the release.

The new St. Charles location will be in the north building in Fox Haven Square.

Fox Haven Square is a $22 million development that features restaurants, entertainment, shopping, fitness and a pickleball complex. The development is part of the city’s ongoing plan to rehab the space since the Charlestowne Mall closed nearly a decade ago.