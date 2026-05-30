Police: Antioch man tried to strike brother with pickup

A 60-year-old Antioch man has been charged after police say he tried to strike his brother with a pickup truck.

About 2:10 p.m. May 26, Antioch Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of 460 Orchard Street, the former Piggly Wiggly location, for a reported disturbance that occurred in a nearby parking lot.

The victim reported that his brother, 60-year-old George Stachura, had tried to strike him with a Dodge pickup truck before fleeing the area, according to a news release.

The victim told police that Stachura had become upset with him and attempted to run him over with the truck. The victim, who was able to move out of the way of the

truck without being struck, was not injured during the incident.

During the investigation, officers interviewed two additional witnesses. One witness also provided officers with cellphone video footage capturing a portion of the event, according to the release.

A few hours later, Antioch Police officers located Stachura and took him into custody without incident.

Stachura has been charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, a class 4 felony.

If convicted, a Class 4 felony is punishable by 1 to 3 years in prison and fines of up to $25,000.