Historical covers for May 30: Retiring teachers reflect on years in district

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from May 30. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from early 20th-century civic updates to the community milestones and global challenges that shaped our local towns.

1913: The Joliet Evening Herald

On May 30, 1913, the Joliet Evening Herald marked Memorial Day with the front-page feature “Joliet Observes Memorial Day in Patriotic Spirit.” The day’s solemnity was matched by national news, including a major gathering in Washington, D.C., detailed in “Unveil Monument to Maine Heroes Before Big Crowd,” where President Woodrow Wilson placed the first wreath. On a lighter, local note, the paper printed a playful investigation into the city’s water supply titled, “Well! Well! All is Well with the New Well.”

1995: Morris Daily Herald

By May 30, 1995, the Morris Daily Herald captured a mix of local reverence and political frustration. The main headline, “Two-war veteran tells crowd to be thankful,” highlighted a Memorial Day address given by a retired local grocer who recounted his experiences flying combat missions in World War II and serving in Korea. Meanwhile, at the top of the page, state politics took center stage with lawmakers venting about fiscal responsibilities in “Budgeting a thankless job, say legislators.”

2001: The Times-Press (Streator)

The May 30, 2001, edition of Streator’s The Times-Press focused heavily on education and state government. The leading feature, “Retiring teachers reflect on years in district,” offered a bittersweet look at the careers of long-serving local educators. Below the fold, the paper tracked high-stakes political maneuvering in Springfield with the headline “Legislature, Ryan reach budget compromise,” detailing a late-night deal regarding state spending and a proposed new airport.

2020: Sauk Valley Weekend

Rounding out the collection, the May 30–31, 2020, Sauk Valley Weekend captured a historic moment during the COVID-19 pandemic. The dominant, full-page headline “Back in the Barber’s Chair” documented local barbershops and salons seeing booming business on the first day of the “Restore Illinois” Phase 3 reopening. The page stood as a stark reflection of the times, balanced by an adjacent sidebar tracking “Another death” and new virus cases in the area.