Coroner identifies man electrocuted near Wauconda

Authorities have identified a 67-year-old man who was apparently electrocuted while trimming trees near Wauconda.

About 3:55 p.m. May 23, the Wauconda Fire District and Lake County Sheriff’s office responded to the area of Bonner Road and Jackson Avenue in unincorporated Wauconda for a report of downed wires and an unresponsive subject. First responders arrived and located a man who had been electrocuted in the yard of a home on North Jackson Avenue, according to a news release.

Preliminary investigation shows the man, a 67-year-old, was on a ladder and trimming trees near overhead power lines when the incident occurred. ComEd crews responded and de-energized the wires, allowing emergency crews to remove the man from the ladder. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene.

The man who died has been identified as Edward Topel, of Wauconda. On May 26, an autopsy was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Topel died from thermal and electrical injuries as a result of the incident, according to the release.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.